Chargers looking to address needs on lines going into draft

17. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-8)
FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Acquired Mack from Chicago. Lost DT Justin Jones, LB Kyzir White, LB Uchenna Nwosu, LB Kyler Fackrell, OL Scott Quessenberry, TE Stephen Anderson. Signed CB J.C. Jackson, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT Austin Johnson, TE Gerald Everett, LB Troy Reeder, P JK Scott, LS Josh Harris, WR DeAndre Carter. Re-signed WR Mike Williams, K Dustin Hopkins, QB Chase Daniel, OT Storm Norton, DT Christian Covington.
THEY NEED: OL, LB, DT, RB, S.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, Edge rusher, K.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning; Georgia DT Jordan Davis.
OUTLOOK: As much as Telesco likes to publicly eschew the benefits of having a quarterback on a rookie contract, he showed otherwise during the first week of free agency by re-signing Williams, trading to get Mack and signing Jackson to one of the top contracts for an unrestricted free agent. The Chargers have 10 selections, with their biggest needs being to upgrade the right side of the offensive line as well as building depth in the secondary, defensive tackle and linebacker.
