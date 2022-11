INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Mike Williams’ return to the Los Angeles Chargers’ lineup ended up being brief.

The sixth-year receiver reinjured his right ankle during the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams was hurt after he made a 15-yard catch along the right sideline. The original injury, which caused him to miss two games, happened during the fourth quarter against Seattle on Oct. 23.