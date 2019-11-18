Running back Damien Williams and cornerback Kendall Fuller were notable inactives for the Chiefs. Williams missed practices last week for personal reasons but was expected to travel to Mexico City.

Williams has 302 yards rushing and three touchdowns this season. He has more carries than LeSean McCoy, who was active in Mexico after being a healthy scratch last week.

Also inactive for the Chiefs, DE Alex Okafor, TE Blake Bell, OL Nick Allegretti, OL Jackson Barton, RB Darwin Thompson, QB Chad Henne.

Also inactive for the Chargers, OL Sam Tevi, WR Geremy Davis, RB Justin Jackson, LB Drue Tranquill, DT T.Y. McGill Jr., QB Easton Stick.

