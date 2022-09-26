Chargers OT Rashawn Slater likely to miss rest of season

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Rashawn Slater is likely to miss the rest of the season because of a torn left biceps, dealing another major blow to the Los Angeles Chargers offense. The left offensive tackle sustained the injury on the first drive of the third quarter of Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and was replaced by Storm Norton.

Slater was the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft and provided stability to an offensive line that struggled to protect Justin Herbert in 2020.

According to Pro Football Focus, Slater allowed only three quarterback sacks last season, which was tied for third fewest in the league among offensive tackles seeing at least 730 snaps.

Herbert played against the Jaguars after being questionable all week because of a rib injury. He played the entire game and threw for 297 yards, but struggled under pressure.

The Chargers were also without center Corey Linsley because of a knee issue and wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring).

Los Angeles, which is 1-2 for the fourth time in five years, travels to Houston (0-2-1) this week.

