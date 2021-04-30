James, who was the 17th overall pick in 2018 out of Florida State, will have a $2.17 million salary this upcoming season and will earn $9.05 million in 2022.
He is expected to be an integral part of the defense under new coach Brandon Staley, who was the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator last season. James not only has versatility in pass coverage but he can also line up near the box at linebacker and rush the quarterback.
James was the first defensive back in league history to get three sacks in his first four games as a rookie. He was the first Chargers rookie with at least 100 tackles (109) along with three interceptions and 15 passes defensed.
