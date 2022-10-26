Chargers place Jackson on IR after surgery, sign Attaochu

COSTA MESA, Calif. — JC Jackson was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers after he underwent surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee on Wednesday.

Jackson’s knee appeared to give out as he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle’s Marquise Goodwin during the second quarter of the Seahawks’ 37-23 victory last Sunday. Jackson was left clutching his knee on the turf and was down for several minutes while being tended to by trainers.