Chargers place Joey Bosa on injured reserve with torn groin

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on injured reserve with a torn groin on Wednesday. He will undergo surgery and coach Brandon Staley said that he is hopeful Bosa can return at some point later in the season. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight Bosa tore his groin during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“He’s in a really good frame of mind. It’s never easy when you have an injury like that, because he was playing so well, but got good news on that front is that it wouldn’t be a season-ender,” Staley said.

Bosa, who is in his seventh season, was expected to team up with Khalil Mack to form one of the top pass rushing duos in the league.

During the first two games, things had gone according to plan as they combined for 5 1/2 sacks, 20 quarterback pressures and 13 hurries.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection missed nine games in 2018 because of a foot injury.

Chris Rumph II is expected to start in Bosa’s place Sunday at Houston.

Staley also announced rookie Jamaree Salyer would be the starting offensive left tackle after Rashawn Slater was placed on injured reserve because of a season-ending torn biceps injury.

Salyer was drafted in the sixth round and was mainly at guard during training camp, but he played both tackle spots at the University of Georgia. He started 11 games at left tackle last season when the Bulldogs won the national championship.

