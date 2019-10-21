Dan Feeney moved from center to left guard and Scott Quessenberry played center. Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Ryan Groy also could be in the mix at either center or guard. Groy was signed on Oct. 9 after Mike Pouncey was placed on injured reserve following a neck injury.
Los Angeles (2-5) has lost three straight games going into this weekend’s game at Chicago.
