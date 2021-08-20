Smith signed a one-year contract with the Chargers in March to help bolster their special teams unit, which struggled badly last season. He made four tackles in 16 games for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, playing 78% of their special teams snaps.
A fourth-round selection in 2016, Smith had 117 tackles, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in five seasons with the Buccaneers.
The Chargers worked out with the 49ers again Friday before breaking training camp.
