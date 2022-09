Tuszka made his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans in last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, getting two tackles. Tuszka was a seventh-round pick by Denver in 2020 and also played for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on injured reserve and claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers on Tuesday.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Guyton, in his fourth season with the Chargers, suffered a torn ACL on the final possession of last week’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had two receptions for 64 yards in the game, including a 54-yard catch in the third quarter.