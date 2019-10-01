Anderson joined the Chargers’ practice squad after being waived from New England’s practice squad. He played in 28 games for Houston in 2016 and ‘17, recording 36 receptions for 435 yards and two touchdowns.
The Chargers also announced Tuesday they had signed defensive backs Quenton Meeks, tight end Matt Sokol and defensive end Jeff Holland to the practice squad.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD