COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have promoted Stephen Anderson to their active roster and placed fellow tight end Sean Culkin on injured reserve.

Culkin tore his Achilles in Sunday’s 30-10 win at Miami. With Hunter Henry (knee) and Virgil Green (groin) recovering from injuries, Anderson and Lance Kendricks are the only healthy tight ends on the roster. Fullback Derek Watt also has started to see some snaps at tight end.