Hayward Jr., who was a team captain, played in 14 games with 13 starts last season with an interception and eight passes defensed. He was inactive for the Nov. 29 game at Buffalo, snapping a streak of 107 consecutive games played.
He was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a career-high 12 tackles in a 20-17 win over Cincinnati on Sept. 13, but struggled in coverage most of the season, especially on deep routes.
During his five seasons with the Chargers, Hayward Jr. had 66 passes defensed, which led the AFC during that span. He led the NFL with seven interceptions in 2016 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and ‘17.
Hayward Jr.’s release comes with a salary cap savings of $9.5 million. Telesco said during a recent news conference looking ahead to free agency and the draft that the defense must improve in generating pressure and takeaways.
