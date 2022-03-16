General manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley have been proactive with the new league year starting on Wednesday. Last week, wide receiver Mike Williams signed a three-year extension, and a deal is in place with the Chicago Bears to acquire edge rusher Khalil Mack for a pair of draft picks.

The Chargers have also agreed to terms with cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, as well as reaching extensions with kicker Dustin Hopkins and quarterback Chase Daniel.

Los Angeles also tendered their three restricted free agents:— wide receiver Jalen Guyton, offensive tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

Norton started 15 games at right tackle last season. Guyton had 17 of his 31 receptions in the final five games, including three touchdowns.

Parham had 20 receptions and three touchdowns last year, but missed the final three games after suffering a frightening concussion during the first half of the Dec. 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

