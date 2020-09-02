After being an All-Pro selection as a rookie in 2018, James played in only five games last season due to a foot injury.
Rayshawn Jenkins, Desmond King and rookie Alohi Gilman are possibilities to take over for James at strong safety. Los Angeles will open the season on Sept. 13 at Cincinnati against quarterback Joe Burrow, who was the first pick in April’s draft.
