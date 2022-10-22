Chargers sign Bandy, elevate Bertolet versus Seahawks

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers signed receiver Michael Bandy to the roster and elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet heading into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Chargers (4-2) have only five receivers on the 53-man roster and needed to make a move after Joshua Palmer was ruled out due to a concussion. Palmer is third on the team with 26 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown.
Keenan Allen is listed as questionable, but could play for the first time since the Sept. 11 opener against Las Vegas since the Chargers didn’t call up a second receiver.
Bertolet will participate in his second game in three weeks after Dustin Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury in last Monday’s 19-16 overtime victory over Denver. Bertolet made all three of his field goal attempts in the Oct. 9 win at Cleveland when Hopkins was inactive due to a quadriceps injury.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL