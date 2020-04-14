Norton was the top selection in the lineman phase of the XFL draft. He played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 and had previous stints with the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals.
He is a left tackle, which is an area of need for Los Angeles after it traded Russell Okung last month. Coach Anthony Lynn during a teleconference assessing free agency that Trent Scott, Bryan Bulaga and Sam Tevi could be in the mix at left tackle.
