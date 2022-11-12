Chargers sign Larry Rountree III; Dicker, Sarell elevated

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Larry Rountree III to their active roster on Saturday, and kicker Cameron Dicker and offensive tackle Foster Sarell were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rountree, a sixth-round pick by the Chargers last year, had spent all of this season on the practice squad. He had 36 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown last season as well as seeing limited duty as a kick returner.