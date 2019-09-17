Kendricks spent the first part of the season with New England before being released after the Patriots signed wide receiver Antonio Brown. Kendrick’s best season was in 2016 when he had 50 catches for 499 yards with the Los Angeles Rams. He caught 19 passes for 170 yards and a TD last season with Green Bay.

To make room for Kendricks and Peace, the Chargers placed safety Adrian Phillips on injured reserve and waived wide receiver Andre Patton. Phillips broke his right forearm in Sunday’s 13-10 loss to Detroit.

