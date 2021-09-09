STATS AND STUFF: Staley makes his NFL head coaching debut. … This is the first of four trips to the East Coast for the Chargers this season … S Derwin James returns after missing last season because of a knee injury. … The Chargers have 22 players new to the roster, including three free agent signings on the offensive line. … Rookie LB Nick Niemann led the league in tackles during the preseason with 28. … WR Keenan Allen is one of only two players to have 95 or more receptions in four consecutive seasons. … WR Mike Williams is averaging 18.1 yards a reception over the past two seasons, which ranks third in the league. … Despite missing four games, DE Joey Bosa led NFL defensive linemen with 15 tackles for loss last season. ... Washington is looking to become the first NFC East team to win back-to-back division titles since Philadelphia finished first four years in a row from 2001-04. Washington hasn’t won the division in consecutive years since 1982-84. ... QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to make his Washington debut. . Washington will be the ninth team Fitzpatrick has started for during his 17-year pro career. ... RB Antonio Gibson is expected to be full go after missing time late last season with a toe injury. Despite playing just 14 games in 2020, Gibson tied for the most rushing touchdowns among rookies with 11. ... WR Terry McLaurin is coming off a season in which he had a career-best 87 receptions and 1,118 yards. ... TE Logan Thomas set career highs with 72 catches, 670 yards receiving and six TD catches last season. ... In addition to the sacks, Young led rookies with 10 tackles for loss and tied for the most forced fumbles with four. ... Sweat led Washington with nine sacks in 2020. ... LB Jamin Davis is expected to make his NFL debut after being drafted with the 19th overall pick. ... S Landon Collins is back after tearing his left Achilles tendon last October. ... Washington has a new long snapper after cutting Nick Sundberg and trading up to draft Camaron Cheeseman in the sixth round.