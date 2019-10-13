Pittsburgh quarterback Devlin Hodges will make his first NFL start after Mason Rudolph suffered a concussion in last week’s overtime loss to Baltimore. Wide receiver James Washington (shoulder), running back Jaylen Samuels (knee), fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) and linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring) were all ruled out on Friday while safety Steven Nelson (groin) was downgraded on Saturday. Defensive end Isaiah Buggs is also inactive.
