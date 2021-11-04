STATS AND STUFF: The Chargers are one of two teams to convert more than eight attempts on fourth down. They are 9 for 13 (69.2%), which is the third-best percentage. … Los Angeles has scored 66 points in the third quarter, which is tied for sixth. … Austin Ekeler is tied for second in the NFL among running backs with eight scrimmage touchdowns. He has also gone over 100 scrimmage yards in five games. … WR Keenan Allen is tied for fifth in the AFC with 45 receptions. He is also 31 catches away from reaching 700 in his career. … WR Mike Williams is tied for second in the AFC with six touchdown catches. … S Derwin James Jr. leads NFL defensive backs with 63 tackles. He also has three forced fumbles, becoming the first Chargers player to do that in the first seven games since Marcellus Wiley in 2001. ... Eagles are 0-3 at home. ... Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was an assistant with the Chargers from 2013-17. ... Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was the Chargers’ OC last season and spent nine of his 10 seasons in the NFL with them. ... The Eagles had 236 yards rushing and four touchdowns last week, added six sacks for the first time since getting nine against Miami on Dec. 11, 2011. ... Philly is one of four teams to win multiple games by at least a 24-point margin. ... The Eagles own the fourth-best red zone offense in the NFL, scoring TDs on 21 of 29 (72.4%) opportunities inside the 20. ... Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ranks eighth in the NFL in total offense with 2,152 yards. ... Eagles DT Javon Hargrave has six sacks, one shy of a career high and tied for most by an interior linemen.