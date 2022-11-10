Chargers waive 2019 1st-round pick Jerry Tillery

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, the team’s first-round pick in 2019.
In three-plus seasons with Los Angeles, Tillery appeared in 54 games, with 106 tackles, 10 1/2 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
General manager Tom Telesco said in a statement that the move “was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career.”
___
