Chargers WR Keenan Allen active against Seahawks

The receiver has missed the past five games because of a hamstring injury. Even though the Chargers have a bye next week, Allen had a productive week of practices and participated in individual and team drills on Friday.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Allen has not played since the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against Las Vegas, when he had four catches for 66 yards before he injured the hamstring. Despite Allen’s recent absence, the Chargers (4-2) have won their past three games and are tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West.