Replacing Hicks could be easier this week because the Bears (3-2) hope to have starting defensive end Bilal Nichols back in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against the red-hot Saints (5-1).

Nichols has been out since suffering a broken hand in Week 2. Nichols will wear a cast to play, like outside linebacker Leonard Floyd did last year.

Earlier this week, the Bears put Pro Bowl right guard Kyle Long on season-ending injured reserve because of a hip injury. On Tuesday, the Bears signed offensive lineman Alex Bars from the practice squad to the active roster.

