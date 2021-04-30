The Bears traded away their second-round pick at No. 52, the 83rd pick in Round 3 and their first pick in the fifth round (No. 204) while obtaining Carolina’s round two pick and a fourth-round slot (No. 151).
Jenkins, who is 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds, was part of the offensive line which helped Chuba Hubbard lead the nation in rushing in 2019.
The Bears did not retain free agent right tackle Bobby Massie and used right guard Germain Ifedi at the position last year after Massie suffered a season-ending knee injury. They have both Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson as potential right tackles besides Jenkins.
