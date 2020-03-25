Pennel signed with the Chiefs midway through last season when a rash of injuries to the interior defensive line left them in desperate need of depth. He wound up playing eight games — the Chiefs won all of them — with 24 tackles and a sack.
The cash-strapped Chiefs have been relatively quiet in free agency, though they have retained several of their own. That includes franchising defensive tackle Chris Jones and signing backup quarterback Chad Henne on a two-year deal.
