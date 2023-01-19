Chiefs aim for 5th straight AFC title game by beating Jags

STATS AND STUFF: Jacksonville has won six in a row and is the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game the year after finishing with the worst (or tied for the worst) record in the league. ... The Jaguars overcame a 27-0 deficit last week to stun the Chargers. It was the third-largest comeback in postseason history. ... Jacksonville has eight wins as an underdog this season, tied for the most in a season in the Super Bowl era. ... Lawrence is the sixth QB in NFL history with four or more TD passes in his first career playoff start. He had two TD passes, no turnovers and a 106.1 rating in Week 10 against the Chiefs. ... Jacksonville WR Christian Kirk had a season-high nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting with Kansas City. ... Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun led the NFL in tackles (184) for the second straight year while LB Josh Allen has a tackle for loss in five of his past six games. ... Kansas City concluded the regular season with five straight wins. ... The Chiefs have gained at least 300 yards in a club-record 16 consecutive games. They finished with 7,032 yards in the regular season to set another franchise record. ... The Chiefs had 55 sacks this season, second only to the 60 they had in 1990. They had just 31 last season. ... Mahomes had 5,614 yards passing and rushing this season to break Drew Brees’ record of 5,562 set in 2011, though Mahomes did it during a 17-game regular season. His 5,250 yards passing broke his own Chiefs record of 5,097 set in 2018. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce caught 110 passes, one behind Tyreek Hill’s club record set in 2021. Kelce needs two catches to pass Shannon Sharpe (816) for fourth among tight ends. ... Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon has caught a TD pass in six straight games, one off Dwayne Bowe’s team record set in 2010. ... LB Nick Bolton had 180 tackles this season, breaking Derrick Johnson’s club record by one. ... Chiefs DT Chris Jones had 15 1/2 sacks to tie his personal best. The total trailed only Nick Bosa (17 1/2) and Haason Reddick (16) for most in the league. ... P Tommy Townsend set Chiefs records for punting average (50.42 yards) and net punting average (45.58) in a season.