STATS AND STUFF: With a win in Denver and a Titans’ loss at Houston, the Chiefs would secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. ... Kansas City’s 12-game winning streak in the series is tied for the league’s eighth-longest since the 1970 merger. ... Coach Andy Reid is 35-6 against division opponents since 2015 and the Chiefs have won six straight AFC West titles. ... QB Patrick Mahomes is 12-0 as a starter in road divisional games. ... TE Travis Kelce needs 109 yards receiving for his fourth consecutive season of at least 1,200 yards. He needs 28 yards receiving to become the second Chiefs player and sixth tight end in NFL history with 9,000 yards receiving. ... Kelce and WR Tyreek Hill each have 56 career TD catches. They each need two more to pass Otis Taylor (57) for second in Chiefs history. ... Chiefs RB Darrel Williams had a career-high 88 yards rushing and 107 yards from scrimmage last week. He also tied a career-best with two TD runs. ... Lock is making his third consecutive start in place of injured starter Bridgewater. ... Lock completed 72% of his throws for 245 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers. ... Lock is aiming for his fourth consecutive start without an interception. He tied for the league lead last year with 15 interceptions and 18 turnovers overall. ... Gordon, who becomes a free agent after the season, is the only NFL player with nine or more touchdowns in each of the last six seasons. Gordon and Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott are the league’s only running backs with 900-plus scrimmage yards in each of the last six seasons. ... Rookie RB Javonte Williams had a career-best 178 scrimmage yards in the teams’ first meeting. He ranks third among rookies with 1,155 scrimmage yards. ... TE Noah Fant led the virus-depleted Broncos with six catches for 92 yards last week and scored his fourth TD of the season.