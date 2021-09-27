The Chiefs have been waiting for a wide receiver to step up in place of Sammy Watkins, who left in free agency, and take some of the pressure off Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. But Kemp didn’t do himself any favors by letting a pass bounce off him for an interception, and Byron Pringle was targeted six times, but had just two catches for 12 yards — and he let a pass go through his hands in the closing seconds that could have given Kansas City a final shot at the end zone.