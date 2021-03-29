The 28-year-old Reed was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2016 draft. He’s spent his entire career in Seattle, where he had a reputation as a run-stuffer but showed he could get to the quarterback. Reed had 10 1/2 sacks in 2018 and and 6 1/2 sacks last season.
He also was suspended the first six games of the 2019 season in connection with an alleged domestic disturbance.
