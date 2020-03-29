The NFL Network was first to report Sunday that Robinson was returning to the Chiefs.
The 2016 fourth-round pick played mostly on special teams as a rookie but has seen his role steadily expand. He was the No. 2 option when Hill was hurt this past season, catching six passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Raiders, and finished the year with 32 catches for 449 yards and four scores.
