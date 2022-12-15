Chiefs can clinch AFC West crown with win over Texans

STATS AND STUFF: Kansas City can clinch its seventh straight AFC West title with a win. It would tie the Rams (1973-79) for the second-longest streak of division titles behind New England, which won 11 straight in the AFC East from 2009-19. ... The Chiefs could set a franchise record with at least 300 yards in their 19th consecutive game. They have eclipsed 400 yards in eight straight. ... Mahomes has already surpassed 4,000 yards passing for the fifth time in his career. Peyton Manning is the only other QB with that many yards in five of his first six seasons. ... Mahomes will be making his 77th career start, tying Bill Kenney for third among Kansas City quarterbacks. ... Mahomes needs one TD run to tie Alex Smith (10) for most by a Chiefs quarterback in a season. ... Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon had 112 yards and two TDs receiving last week against Denver. ... Chiefs DT Chris Jones had his 11th sack of the season against the Broncos. His career best is 15½ set in 2018. ... The Chiefs had a season-best six sacks last week in Denver. They’ve had four other games with five sacks. ... LB Nick Bolton needs one more game of 10 or more tackles to pass Donnie Edwards (seven) for the most in a season in Chiefs history. ... Houston WR Chris Moore led the team with 10 catches for 124 yards receiving — both career highs — last week. ... WR Amari Rodgers had a career-high 57 yards receiving and his first career TD catch against Dallas. ... Driskel had his first touchdown pass of the season last week. ... Pierce leads all rookies with 939 yards rushing and could become the third rookie in franchise history to reach 1,000 yards rushing with 61 Sunday. ... TE Jordan Akins had a TD catch in his previous game against Kansas City. ... WR Nico Collins has had at least five catches in three of his past four games. ... S Jalen Pitre has had at least 12 tackles in his past two games and leads all rookies with 104 tackles. He’s the third rookie in franchise history with 100 tackles. ... CB Tremon Smith, who was drafted by the Chiefs in 2018, had his first career game with two interceptions last week. ... CB Desmond King has had five or more tackles in four straight games and a tackle for a loss in two of his past three. ... LB Christian Kirksey had a season-high 10 tackles last week. ... DE Ogbo Okoronkwo had a sack, forced a fumble and defended a pass last week.