“You’ve got to come in every day with that will to want to get better, that will to compete, and having that Super Bowl mentality — that championship mindset,” Clark said. “I feel like sometimes being successful like we’ve been, we kind of get ahead of ourselves. You start thinking to the playoffs, to the Super Bowl, to those games instead of thinking, ‘We’ve got the Giants this week.’ So, I feel like that has kind of been a problem.”