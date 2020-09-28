Kansas City receiver Sammy Watkins was not on the inactive list despite being listed as questionable on Saturday with a concussion/neck injury.
Baltimore’s inactive list includes receiver Chris Moore (finger), running back Justice Hill (thigh), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), safety Geno Stone, guard Ben Bredeson and defensive lineman Broderick Washington.
Third-string quarterback Trace McSorley was also inactive.
Before the game, Baltimore placed defensive back Tavon Young (knee) on injured reserve and activated safety Jordan Richards from the practice squad.
