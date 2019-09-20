Fisher had surgery this week on a groin injury he sustained in practice late last week. Hill is still recovering from injuries to his sternum and collarbone that he sustained in Week 1.

Running back LeSean McCoy is questionable after missing practice Wednesday with an ankle injury. He practiced on a limited basis Thursday and was a full participant for Friday’s light workout.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.