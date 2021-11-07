There was plenty of support for Rodgers in the Arrowhead Stadium crowd. Not only were No. 12 jerseys plentiful, one fan held a sign that read, “We Stand With Rodgers.” The embattled quarterback has been sharply criticized for claiming to be “immunized’ against COVID-19 despite never getting vaccinated. Rodgers also drew the ire of many this week for a free-wheeling interview in which he claimed to be “in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now.”