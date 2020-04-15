THEY NEED: CB, OL, RB, TE, LB.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, WR, S, FB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Georgia RB D’Andre Swift, Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene, TCU CB Jeff Gladney.
OUTLOOK: Chiefs will gladly pick last in first round, but it puts them in predicament. Swift is arguably top running back in draft and could slide to them, filling relatively minor need. But more pressing concern is cornerback and that could mean selecting fifth or sixth or seventh overall CB. Chiefs also could use help on interior of offensive line and in linebacker corps, which struggled most of their Super Bowl campaign.
