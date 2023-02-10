Chiefs face Eagles in heavyweight matchup in Super Bowl

STATS AND STUFF: This marks the sixth time since the 1970 merger that the two teams with sole possession of the top two records in the regular season played in the Super Bowl. ... The Eagles are playing in their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history. They lost their first two trips and won it all in the 2017 season against New England. ... The Chiefs are playing in their third Super Bowl in four seasons. They beat the 49ers in 2020 before losing to the Buccaneers the following year. Kansas City also won the 1970 Super Bowl. ... Philadelphia will become the fifth franchise to reach the Super Bowl under at least four coaches. ... The Eagles became the fifth team to win their divisional round and conference championship games by at least 20 points. The other four teams all followed it up with a Super Bowl victory, with San Francisco doing it in 1988 and ’89, Chicago in 1985 and Pittsburgh in 1978. ... Philadelphia had a franchise-record 70 sacks in the regular season and eight more in the playoffs. The only teams with more in the regular season and playoffs combined in the Super Bowl era are the 1984 and 1985 Bears with 82 and 80, respectively. ... The Eagles were the first team with four players who had double-digit sacks: Reddick (16), Brandon Graham (11), Javon Hargrave (11) and Josh Sweat (11). ... Philadelphia had a pair of WRs with at least 1,000 yards receiving for the first time ever with A.J. Brown getting 1,496 yards and DeVonta Smith adding 1,196. ... The Eagles set franchise marks for points (477), total touchdowns (59) and rushing touchdowns (32) in the regular season. ... Philadelphia’s 39 TD runs in the regular season and playoffs are the most in the NFL in at least 90 seasons. ... Hurts’ 15 TD runs are the most ever for a QB. ... Andy Reid is the only NFL coach with at least 10 playoff wins with two teams. He had 10 in Philadelphia and has 11 in Kansas City. The only coach with more playoff wins total is Bill Belichick with 31. ... Mahomes has 32 TD passes in the playoffs, tied with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for eighth in NFL history. Ben Roethlisberger is seventh with 36 and Drew Brees sixth with 37. ... Kelce has 1,467 yards receiving in the postseason, second only to Rice (2,245) in NFL history. ... Kelce has 15 TD catches in the playoffs, tying Rob Gronkowski for second in NFL history behind Rice with 22. ... Chiefs DE Frank Clark has 13 1/2 sacks in the postseason. He needs one to tie Bruce Smith for second and 2 1/2 to tie Willie McGinest for the most since sacks became an official stat in 1982. ... The Chiefs are 55-3 in their past 58 games when holding opponents to fewer than than 27 points, including the postseason.