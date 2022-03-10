NEEDS: The Chiefs already put the non-exclusive franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., giving them time to work out a long-term deal. They also hope to bring back Mathieu, though he will command a hefty price in free agency. But regardless of what happens with him, the Chiefs have three priorities in free agency: wide receiver, cornerback and defensive end. Pringle and Robinson have been bit players but the Chiefs would like a high-profile threat to take the pressure of WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce in the passing game. Ward has been among the best DBs in the league the past two years and probably priced himself out of Kansas City, so a replacement is in order. The Chiefs will likely need to cut underwhelming DE Frank Clark due to his exorbitant contract and, combined with the loss of Ingram in free agency, that makes finding a pass rusher a priority.