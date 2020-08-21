The Chiefs remain a bit thin at defensive end, where Frank Clark is dealing with a stomach virus and Alex Okafor is out with a calf injury. Fifth-round pick Mike Danna joined them off to the side after tweaking his calf in Friday’s workout.
The Chiefs, who typically train at Missouri Western State University, have been holding training camp at their own facility because of COVID-19. But they will move into Arrowhead Stadium for Saturday’s workout with a limited number of fans.
