Chiefs hope to continue dominance of Raiders

STATS AND STUFF: The Chiefs can match the franchise record for regular-season wins set in 2020. ... Kansas City can set a franchise record with at least 300 yards total offense in its 16th consecutive game. ... Reid needs five regular-season wins to pass Tom Landry (250) for fourth among NFL coaches. ... Mahomes has 5,377 yards through the air and on the ground this season. He needs 186 yards to pass the record of 5,562 set by Brees in 2011. ... Kelce needs eight catches to break the Chiefs season record of 111 set by Tyreek Hill during the 2021 season. Kelce is the only NFL tight end with multiple 100-catch seasons. ... Kelce needs 180 yards receiving to break Hill’s season record for the Chiefs of 1,479 set in 2018. ... The Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon is the first RB since 1947 to catch a touchdown pass in five consecutive games. He has eight TDs total over that span. ... Chiefs DE George Karlaftis is third among rookies with 5 1/2 sacks this season. All but his first half-sack have come in the past six games. ... Chiefs LB Nick Bolton needs 15 tackles to break Derrick Johnson’s season record of 179 set in 2011. ... Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster needs 102 yards receiving for his second 1,000-yard season. He had 1,426 yards for Pittsburgh in 2018. ... The Raiders are one of three teams with multiple games of 500-plus yards this season. Kansas City and Detroit are the others. Las Vegas has done it twice, including Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. This is the first time since 2011 the Raiders have had more than one game with at least 500 yards. ... Davante Adams has the Raiders’ record with 1,443 receiving yards. Tim Brown held the mark with 1,408 yards in 1997. Adams needs one more touchdown catch to become the fifth receiver in NFL history with 15 or more TD receptions multiple times. ... Josh Jacobs is 152 yards from setting the Raiders’ record for the most rushing yards in a season. Marcus Allen rushed for 1,759 yards in 1985. ... Crosby leads the league with 20 tackles for loss. Only Khalil Mack with 23 in 2015 had more tackles for loss for the Raiders.