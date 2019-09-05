KANSAS CITY (13-5) at JACKSONVILLE (5-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Chiefs by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Kansas City 10-7-1, Jacksonville 5-9-2

SERIES RECORD - Tied 6-6

LAST MEETING - Chiefs beat Jaguars 30-14, Oct. 7, 2018

AP PRO32 RANKING - Chiefs No. 2, Jaguars No. 17

CHIEFS OFFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (16), PASS (3).

CHIEFS DEFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (31).

JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (26), PASS (19).

JAGUARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (19), PASS (2).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Chiefs have won four straight in series, including all three under coach Andy Reid. ... Reid needs three wins to pass Chuck Noll (209) for sixth most in NFL history. ... Reid’s first victory with Kansas City came in Jacksonville. Chiefs beat Jaguars 28-2 to open 2013 season. Only six guys remain on both rosters from that game. Kansas City has P Dustin Colquitt, OT Eric Fisher, FB Anthony Sherman, TE Travis Kelce and G Jeff Allen; Jacksonville has DT Abry Jones. ... KC led NFL in scoring last season, averaging 35.3 points, and ranked third in NFL history. Also led league in yards per play (6.84) and in yards per game (425.6). ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is reigning league MVP after throwing for more than 5,000 yards and 50 TD passes in 2018. ... Travis Kelce had second-most yards receiving by TE in NFL history last season (1,336). ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill led NFL with 22 catches of 25-plus yards. He was fourth with 12 TD catches. ... Chiefs tied for NFL lead with 52 sacks in2018. DE Chris Jones had 15 1-2 of those, including stretch of at least one in 11 straight games. ... Kansas City has won four straight season openers, tied for second-longest streak in NFL. ... Jaguars 2-0 in openers under coach Doug Marrone and one of nine NFL teams to do that. ... QB Nick Foles making regular-season debut with Jaguars. Foles spent 2016 with Chiefs and was 1-0 as starter. ... WR Chris Conley also faces former team. Conley spent last four years in KC, totaling 104 receptions for 1,238 yards and six TDs. ... Jaguars expect to have at least two rookies in starting lineup: RT Jawaan Taylor and LB Quincy Williams locked up spots in training camp. ... Jaguars canceled day of practice and meetings because of Hurricane Dorian, cramming two days of work into one. ... Fantasy tip: Mahomes, Hill, Kelce and RB Damien Williams are must starts for KC; same goes for Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette and WR Dede Westbrook. Potential sleeper: Conley, who’s been Foles’ top target in practice.

