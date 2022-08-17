Chiefs' Jones, Hardman leave practice early with injuries

Jones left after about 10 minutes with a sore back while Hardman, who is being counted upon to help overcome the loss of Tyreek Hill, hurt his groin while going up for a catch in the end zone. McKinnon left with a hamstring injury.

It’s unclear how long any of the players will be out, but all are crucial to the Chiefs as they pursue a fifth straight trip to the AFC title game. Jones is particularly important given the fact that he’s coming off a season in which he had nine sacks in 14 regular-season games for a team that otherwise finished third-from-last in the NFL in total sacks.