Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster misses practice with sore knee

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — JuJu Smith-Schuster missed a soggy practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday because of a sore knee, though the injury to the veteran wide receiver is not expected to keep him out long.
Smith-Schuster is being counted upon to help the Chiefs overcome the trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami. The 25-year-old missed most of last season with the Steelers after he dislocated his shoulder in Week 5 against Denver, though he did return in time for the playoffs. He caught five passes for 26 yards in a blowout loss to the Chiefs.
In other injury news, kicker Harrison Butker was back on the field after missing Monday’s practice because of a sore ankle, though punter Tommy Townsend remained absent while dealing with a family matter.
Tight end Blake Bell was still out with a hip flexor injury and safety Zayne Anderson with a shoulder injury.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL