Chiefs kick off Week 18 playing for AFC's No. 1 seed

The NFL is moving forward with the Week 18 schedule during a difficult, emotional week.
The Chiefs (13-3) took over the AFC’s No. 1 seed when the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in the first quarter after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field.
It’s uncertain whether the Bills-Bengals game will be resumed or canceled so the Chiefs need a win to maintain that top spot.
The Raiders (6-10) were eliminated last week after losing in overtime to San Francisco.
The Chiefs are 9 1/2-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pro Picks figures Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will want to finish strong following a struggle against the lowly Broncos last week.
CHIEFS, 31-17
Houston (plus 2 1/2) at Indianapolis
The Texans (2-13-1) need to lose to lock up the No. 1 pick in the draft.
COLTS, 16-13
New York Giants (plus 14) at Philadelphia
The Eagles (13-3) are playing for the No. 1 seed. The Giants (9-6-1) are locked into the NFC’s sixth seed.
BEST BET: EAGLES, 30-13
Tennessee (plus 6) at Jacksonville
The AFC South title is on the line. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars (8-8) have won four in a row. The Titans (7-9) are giving Josh Dobbs his second straight start, aiming to snap a six-game losing streak and secure a third straight division title.
JAGUARS, 23-20
New York Jets (minus 1) at Miami
The Dolphins (8-8) will likely start rookie Skylar Thompson because of injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater as they aim to snap a five-game losing streak and try to earn a wild-card spot. The Jets (7-9) are reduced to spoiler after losing five straight games.
JETS, 22-17
Cleveland (plus 2 1/2) at Pittsburgh
The Steelers (8-8) still have a shot at a wild-card berth and want to avoid coach Mike Tomlin’s first losing season.
STEELERS, 23-20
Tampa Bay (plus 4 1/2) at Atlanta
Tom Brady wants to play even though the Buccaneers (8-8) are locked into the NFC’s fourth seed. Bucs coach Todd Bowles can’t keep his starters in too long.
FALCONS, 24-16
Carolina (plus 3 1/2) at New Orleans
This game would’ve had playoff implications if the Buccaneers didn’t rally against Carolina last week.
SAINTS, 23-17
New England (plus 7) at Buffalo
It’s difficult to imagine how the Bills (12-3) will handle playing this game with Hamlin in the hospital. The Patriots (8-8) need a win to clinch a wild-card spot.
BILLS, 24-22
Minnesota (minus 7 1/2) at Chicago
The Vikings (12-4) fell to the third seed. Nathan Peterman starts for the Bears.
VIKINGS, 27-13
Baltimore (plus 6 1/2) at Cincinnati
The AFC North would’ve been up for grabs if the Bengals (11-4) lost to the Bills. The Ravens are 2-2 with Tyler Huntley filling in for Lamar Jackson.
BENGALS, 27-17
Los Angeles Rams (plus 6 1/2) at Seattle
The Seahawks (8-8) need a win and loss by Green Bay to get a wild-card berth.
SEAHAWKS, 24-13
Los Angeles Chargers (minus 2 1/2) at Denver
The Chargers (10-6) don’t have much at stake, either a fifth or sixth seed.
UPSET SPECAL: BRONCOS, 20-17
Arizona (plus 14) at San Francisco
The 49ers (12-4) would earn the No. 1 seed with a win and loss by Philadelphia.
49ERS, 34-9
Dallas (minus 7 1/2) at Washington
The Cowboys (12-4) still have a shot to win the NFC East.
COWBOYS, 27-13
Detroit (plus 4 1/2) at Green Bay
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (8-8) have climbed from 4-8 to a point where a win clinches a wild-card berth. The Lions (8-8) need a win and loss by Seattle to get in after a 1-6 start.
PACKERS, 27-24
2022 RECORD
Last Week: Straight up: 12-3. Against spread: 9-6.
Season: Straight up: 159-95. Against spread: 128-121-5.
Thursday: Straight up: 13-6. Against spread: 9-10.
Monday: Straight up: 10-7. Against spread: 8-9.
Best Bet: Straight up: 9-8. Against spread: 9-8.
Upset Special: Straight up: 6-11. Against spread: 8-8-1.
