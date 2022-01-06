NOTES: The three-week window for rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh (ankle) to be added to the 53-man roster or put on IR for the rest of the season ends in the next couple of days. “I think we have a pretty good shot (to get him back),” Reid said. “It won’t be this week. I mean, right now. But we have a shot at getting him back.” ... CB Chris Lammons (ankle) and DT Khalen Saunders (knee) also were designated to return from IR this week, beginning their three-week practice window.