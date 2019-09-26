AP PRO32 RANKING —Chiefs No. 2, Lions No. 15.

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (22), PASS (1).

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (27), PASS (19).

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (18), PASS (11).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (22), PASS (22).

STRAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Detroit 2-0 against Chiefs at Ford Field, winning in 2011 and 2007. ... Kansas City aims for third straight 4-0 record. ... Chiefs have scored 25-plus points in NFL-record 25 consecutive games. ... Andy Reid enters 100th game as Chiefs coach. He is 68-31 in regular season for KC. ... QB Patrick Mahomes has NFL-record 13 300-yard passing games in first 20 starts. ... Mahomes needs 363 yards passing to break Kurt Warner’s record for yards passing through four games. ... RB Darrel Williams had career-high 109 yards from scrimmage last week. ... FB Anthony Sherman to play 100th consecutive game, longest active streak at position. ... Chiefs scored 28 points and 23 points in second quarters of last two games. ... DT Chris Jones has sack in six of last seven road games. ... Lions aim for undefeated mark through four games first time since 2011. ... Detroit first NFL team with four players having 100 yards receiving and touchdown in game through Week 3. ... RB Kerryon Johnson has scored last two home games and gained 80-plus yards from scrimmage in previous five home games. ... DE Trey Flowers had eight tackles and sack last week. ... CB Justin Coleman had career-high three passes defended at Philadelphia. ... Jamal Agnew scored on kickoff return last week — first in NFL this season — has NFL-high three scores off returns since 2017. Fantasy tip: Johnson has been productive at home and Kansas City is allowing NFL-high 6.2 yards per carry to running backs.

