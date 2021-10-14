STATS AND STUFF: Reid at 223 needs four wins to pass Hall of Fame coach Curly Lambeau for fifth most in the regular season. ... Kansas City has won nine of 10 road games dating to the start of last season. ... Mahomes leads the NFL with 16 touchdown passes. He has thrown at least one in a league-leading 30 consecutive games. ... This is Mahomes’ first career game against Washington. ... Travis Kelce has caught at least one pass in 115 consecutive games for Kansas City. He is second among tight ends with 369 yards receiving this season. ... Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu has 12 picks in the past three seasons, the second most in the NFL over that span. ... Hill (62) needs two TDs to pass Jamaal Charles for third most in franchise history. He needs six catches to pass Otis Taylor (410) for fifth on the club’s career list. ... Chiefs K Harrison Butker has made 15 consecutive field goals. ... Washington is last in the league in attendance. The team is averaging just over 51,000 fans through the first three home games this season. ... Washington QB Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 1,208 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions since taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1. ... Gibson ran for two TDs last week against the Saints. ... WR Terry McLaurin has made at least four catches in seven consecutive games. ... TE Ricky Seals-Jones led Washington with five receptions last week in the absence of injured starter Logan Thomas. ... Young’s first sack of the season was also a strip sack of Winston, with the fumble recovered by Payne. ... LB Cole Holcomb picked off Winston and led Washington with seven tackles last week.