“Down in here,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, pointing to his heart, “he’s gritty and he wants to get after you every opportunity he has. Most of all, he wants to be great, and he wants everyone around him to be great. He has the ability at that position to do that, and he’s not afraid to be coached. He’s not afraid to be studied hard. He’s not afraid to work out hard, go the extra mile with diet, strength training, all those things — flexibility — he does it all the best he can.