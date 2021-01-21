Reid said that Mahomes “look good out there” and that “he feels good.”
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire practiced for the second straight day as he comes back from a high-ankle sprain, as did wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has been out with a calf injury. Running back Le’Veon Bell did not work out after a knee swelled up on him during the previous day’s workout.
